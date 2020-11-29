The latest coroanvirus figures show a rise of 20 cases in Colchester across the past 24 hours.
In the Essex County Council area, Public Health England figures show that 20,600 people had tested positive for the virus as of 4pm on Sunday.
This is a rise of 287 on Saturday, with a rolling seven day infection rate average of 135.6.
Colchester's seven day average infection rate stood at 65.2, with 2,213 confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Sunday.
This was an increase of 20 on Saturday's case numbers.
In Tendring, the total case number stands at 1,614, a rise of nine on Saturday's figures, with a seven day infection rate of 58.
While in Braintree, 1,532 have been recorded, a rise of 18 on Saturday, while the infection rate stands at 110.7.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.