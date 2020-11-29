THESE are all the death notices published in the Colchester Gazette this week.

NICHOLASS TERENCE: Passed away on 4th November, aged 83 years. Any enquiries c/o Braintree Co-op Funeral Directors on 01376 551951.

BERYL CHRISTINE WORSLEY (NÉE GRAY): Passed away peacefully in Norwich. Loving mother to Caroline and mother-in-law to James. Nana to Macauley and Meghan. Loving sister to Molly and the late Eileen. Now at peace.

COLLEEN PATRICIA JOHNSON (NÉE DRURY): Passed away suddenly at Colchester Hospital on 27th October, aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her. A private family service will take place. Family flowers only, donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation and Dovercourt Stroke Group may be sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG.

SHIRLEY WADE: Passed away peacefully on 6th November, aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service took place on Wednesday 25th November at St James the Great Church, Colchester, followed by committal at Colchester Crematorium. Enquiries to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB

JOHN OFFORD: Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on Tuesday, 10th November, aged 86 years. Much loved father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations to RSPB can be made via Co-op Funeral Services at Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Colchester CO3 0LX.

JOSEPH EDWARD (JOE) JACKSON: Sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 10th November, aged 79. Joe was a wonderful father to Andrew and Kirsty, a great father-in-law to Andrew, an amazing grandad to Lewis and Honor and husband to Ann. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him and remain forever in our hearts. Private funeral service will be held at Colchester Crematorium. Donations if desired to St Helena Hospice in memory of Joe may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway. 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212

CHERYL MARY WALSH (NÉE BANNISTER): Formerly of Colchester. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a long brave battle with cancer, at University Hospital, Coventry on the 6th November, aged 64 years. Much loved wife to Steve. Devoted mum to Hazel, Russell and Rachel. A very special nanny to Jacob, Elliot, Rhys, Zinnia, Bohden, Acacia and Ivy. Will be greatly missed by all her family in Colchester. Cheryl will always remain in our thoughts. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099

CYRIL ERNEST PAYNE: Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 11th November, aged 88 years. A devoted husband to Shirley for 65 wonderful years and a much loved dad and father-in-law to Lynn and Steve, Bev and Vince and Pauline. Cyril was also a devoted grandad to Imogen, Dallas, Owen and Amy. He will be greatly missed by us all. Cyril's funeral service took place on Friday at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations for Cancer Research UK can be made online at East of England Co-operative Funeral Services www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/ muchloved

LAVINIA JUDITH (JUDY LEACH): Passed away at home on the 15th October, aged 87. Much loved aunt. Funeral service will take place on Monday, 30th November at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, Little Horkesley, at 11am. W.H Shephard Funeral Service Tel. 01206 572305.

DOROTHY HILDA (DOLLY) GRIGGS: Passed away peacefully on 14th November. Wife of the late Richard Griggs, a much-loved mum, nana and great nana who will be greatly missed. Private family funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on 8th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK via Dorothy's tribute page at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals

OLIVE LILIAN MAY BESTER: Passed away at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Tuesday, 17th November, aged 85 years. A much-loved mother to Ruth and David, grandmother to James, Adam, Aaron and Daniel, great grandmother to Ella and Oliver and sister to Sandra and Bill. Olive's funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 1st December at Colchester Crematorium for close family and friends only due to current restrictions. Information on flowers and donations via https://olivebester.muchloved.com/

PETER CHARLES BAKER: Aged 88. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home with his family on 7th November. Loving husband of Jean, the love of his life for 67 years. Adored father to Kim and Ged. Greatly missed by son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Daniel, Stacey, Aiden and Lauren and his great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Weeley Crematorium on Friday, 4th December at 11am. Unfortunately restricted numbers apply. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to the Woodland Trust for Elmstead Market Wood at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; tel 01206 760049

DON CARD: Passed away at home on 22nd November, aged 82 years. Dear husband of Ann. Much loved dad of Juliette and Justine. Grandad and great grandad. A private service will take place at Colchester Crematorium due to Government guidelines. Donations in memory of Don payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road Colchester. CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

HEATHER TODD: Passed away peacefully at home on 20th November after a courageous battle, aged 77 years. Much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and step mother. Due to the present circumstances there will be a private family funeral service on Tuesday, 8th December at Weeley Crematorium at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Heather may be sent to St. Helena Hospice c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd; 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

FREDERICK ARTHUR DOWNES: Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 12th November, aged 77 years. Devoted husband to Margret Downes for 49 years, a much loved dad to Keith and Andrew. Fred was also a wonderful grandad to Freya and Paige. He will be greatly missed.

SHEILA NELLIE SAGE: Passed away peacefully on 10th November, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Nick Sage. Loving sister, mum of Donna and Mandy, nana to Laura and Lewis and great nana to Isabelle and Harry. A private close family funeral and burial will be held. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, via Geo Paskell, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG payable to Runwood Homes in recognition of the superb care given to her by the staff of Loganberry Lodge in her final days.