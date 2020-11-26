ROAD bosses insist resurfacing work on the A12 will finish on time and there will be no need for further closures once the lockdown ends.

Highways England has closed the A12 between Kelvedon and Witham on each weekend in November to upgrade the concrete surface.

The closures were due to be in place at weekends only but they were also extended to Mondays and Fridays because the national lockdown had lead to a 25 per cent reduction in traffic.

This meant the initial completion date of December 20 was brought forward three weeks.

And despite bad weather delaying some of the £4 million project, Highways England insists there will be no need for further closures beyond next Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “Work to upgrade the surface of the A12 between junctions 22 and 24 is progressing well.

“We have completed the upgrades on the northbound carriageway and will be finishing the southbound work this weekend. If the weather holds fine then all work will be completed by TuesdayDecember 1.

“However, if this isn’t the case, we’ll look to complete any outstanding work under an overnight closure on Wednesday, December 2.”

Programme delivery manager Karl Brooks added: “As we reach our final weekend closure I’d like to thank drivers, local residents and businesses for the patience they have shown during our vital work to upgrade the surface of the A12.

“The closures have allowed us to complete the project in four weekends rather than the initially scheduled seven weeks, meaning the route will be clear in the build up to Christmas.”

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes, contractors have installed new kerb, road markings and studs, and drains have been cleared.

Bosses say the original concrete surface had to be improved as it had exceeded its life-span of 50 years.

This weekend’s closure will see the A12 shut between Marks Tey and Boreham from 8pm tonight until 6am Tuesday.

The official diversion route takes motorists along the A120 to Braintree and back down to the A12 at Chelmsford via the A130.