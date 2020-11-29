Ever wondered where the hardest and easiest places to pass your driving test are?

New data from Driver Vehicle Standards Agency has shown the places in Essex where more people passed.

The data shows in the year to March 2020 pass rates for the practical driving test varied by a big amount depending on where you take your test in the county.

So much so that the the best and worse test pass rates at test centres in Essex differ by nearly 10 per cent.

The centre with the highest pass rate in the county is in Clacton.

Here between April 2019 and March 2020, 3,258 people took their test, with 53.1 per cent passing.

Chelmsford, which saw the most tests over the year, was the second best place to take your test, with a 49 per cent pass rate.

Basildon's centre had a pass rate of 46.7 per cent over the same period, and it Southend it was 47.6 per cent.

Colchester is apparently the most difficult place to take your test, with 43.9 per cent of 6,009 learners passing in a year.

Read more >>> Colchester is the hardest place to take your driving test in Essex

Here is the data from all of the test centre's in Essex in order of pass rate:

Clacton - 3,258 tests - pass rate 53.1%

Chelmsford - 7,675 tests - pass rate 49%

Southend - 6,306 tests - pass rate 47.6%

Brentwood - 2,896 tests - pass rate 47.3%

Basildon - 5,893 tests - pass rate 46.7%

Bishop's Stortford - 6,238 tests - pass rate 46.2%

Colchester - 6,009 tests - pass rate 43.9%

The average pass rate for test centres nationally was 46 per cent.

A spokesman for the DVSA, which is responsible for driving tests, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day. It’s essential that all drivers demonstrate they have the right skills, knowledge and attitude to drive safely.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.”