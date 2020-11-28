For the last two weeks we have been enjoying the twists and turns of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

And this year has been a bit different with stars braving the wilderness of a Welsh castle - rather than the Australian jungle - due to Covid-19.

This year the likes of Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah and former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard are enjoying all the show has to offer.

This is series 20 of the show and over the years there have been dozens of contestants with Essex connections - and a few winners.

This year podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher, who grew up in the county, is taking part.

Here we look back at the Essex's stars who have braved the show.

Series 1

The very first series back in 2002 had just eight celebrities brave the Australian jungle.

The series was won by DJ Tony Blackburn.

It also featured Colchester schoolboy Darren Day, who was the third person to be eliminated.

He lasted 11 days and during his time Down Under the spotlight shone on his relationship with socialite and model Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

Series 4

It was series four before we saw more stars from Essex enter the show - and it saw our first winner.

Model, actress and presenter Nancy Sorrell, from Chigwell, went into the jungle alongside husband Vic Reeves.

The pair were the third and fourth people to be eliminated.

The show was won by comedian Joe Pasquale who was born in Grays.

Series 11

The 11th series in 2011 had a number of Essex stars and saw our second winner.

Olympian Fatima Witbread, who grew up in Chadwell St Mary, finished third in the series.

Second place went to The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright.

McFly star Dougie Poynter, who was born in Orsett and went to school in Corringham, was also named King of the Jungle.

Series 13

The 2013 version of the show saw The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex take part.

He spent 20 days in the jungle and finished in fourth place.

Series 14

The 2014 series was won by motorbike racing star Carl Fogarty.

The show also saw two Essex stars enter the jungle.

Actress Vicki Michelle, from Chigwell, who is best known for ‘Allo ‘Allo, was joined by the Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.

Gemma withdrew after spending 72 hours in the jungle while Vicki went on to finish seventh.

Series 15

The 15th series saw another the Only Way is Essex star take part when Ferne McCann joined camp.

The reality star finished in third place.

Series 16

Dancer Jordan Banjo, who grew up in Essex, took part in the series and was the fourth celebrity to be voted off.