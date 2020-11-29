“I remember we were on Osea Island during the bird flu scares.

“I remember walking around the island and looking at the migrating birds and the birds wading in the mud and at that time we were all terrified that a dead swan was going to wash up on the shore and that might be the beginning of a new outbreak.”

Professor Peter Openshaw is no newcomer to the world of viruses and is now in the thick of it as the chief investigator into the trial of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZenca.

It is being heralded as a game changer, the light at the end of the tunnel and the way out of our Covid nightmare.

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage results for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Peter, who lives in the area near the Blackwater estuary, said: “I am hugely excited about the latest results from the vaccine studies.

“I think all of us who are working in this field were expecting maybe 50 per cent protection, 60 would be lucky but to see it’s over 90 per cent effective, consistent in several reports, has really caused jubilation amongst those of us who are working on this virus.

“To us, it’s the only real way out of this which doesn’t mean thousands of people going into hospital and dying.

“If we were to wait for natural immunity by just letting it rip there would be thousands and thousands more deaths.”

More than 55,000 deaths have been recorded in the UK since the pandemic began in March along with in excess of a million worldwide.

Peter hopes in the next six months vaccines will become available and life, as we knew it, can start to return.

He said: “To me this is a bright light at the end of the tunnel, which is the hope that within six months or so quite a lot of vaccines will become available.

“Which means we really need to double our efforts and make sure this winter we stay safe and protect ourselves and everyone else by minimising our exposure to risk.

“I am afraid that when this lockdown is eased the case numbers will start going up again.

“If we imagine that when each person infects another person that R number is one, that is like a car cruising along at a steady speed with no accelerator and no brake.

“If we can slow the car down so it is going at 10mph, by applying the brakes now, then it will cruise into Christmas, going at a slow speed.

“If it is going at 100pmh we go into Christmas with an absolute explosion of cases.

“I am afraid this Christmas isn’t going to be a great Christmas of family celebration, we are just going to have to find other ways to celebrate together other than infecting each other.”

Peter, who is based at Imperial College London, has been involved in a number of Government committees such as SAGE and Nervtag, which advise the Government on outbreaks of infectious diseases.

“I have always been interested in viruses,” he said. “I was an asthmatic child and knew what was going to trigger problems with my chest.

“When I went through medical school my ears always pricked up when anything was mentioned in terms of viruses.

“I just thought it was fascinating the way they are so tiny and they just contain a little bit of genetic code yet they can do so much by getting into your cells and hijacking the way they function.

“It’s extraordinary this has managed to spread so fast around the globe and cause enormous mischief and it comes down to a few mutations,” he added.

As a child Peter grew up sailing, which he now enjoys on the River Blackwater.

He said: “I’ve been associated with the Blackwater area for a long time and I enjoy spending as much time as we can down here.

“I was brought up sailing from an early age so I love sailing and boats.

“There is lovely walking around here and things like swimming in the estuary, being able to bath in the sea and kayaking are things I love here.

“I am so fond of this area and everyone who lives around here, it’s wonderful to be able to be part of this community and at the same time work in London.

“But mainly it’s just a lovely place to come to be out in the fresh air and be away from London and have time to think and write.”