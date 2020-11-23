SEVERAL staff members and a number of students at a school in Colchester are having to self-isolate after pupils tested positive for Covid-19.
Leaders at Hamilton Primary School, in Constantine Road, have instructed a total of ten employees and a bubble of students to quarantine for two weeks.
The move comes after the school recorded a number of new coronavirus cases and follows a consultation with bodies including Essex County Council and Public Health England.
Hamilton School head teacher Nick Hutchings has now sought to reassure parents and carers the school is doing all it can to minimise the spread of the virus among it pupils and staff.
He said: “This is an isolated incident which has only affected this bubble.
“All other pupil bubbles are in school, no further action has been taken and we are closely monitoring the situation.
“Hamilton Primary School has given clear communication to parents about processes surrounding Covid-19.
“This includes the need for parents to confirm to schools as soon as possible about positive cases, so swift action can be taken to protect the school community and ensure the school can continue to remain open.
“Here at Hamilton Primary School the health and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is of the utmost concern.”
The news of further coronavirus infections at schools comes days after the Gazette revealed six form students at Clacton’s Sigma Sixth Form College were isolating after a staff member tested positive.