Asda and Sainsbury's have hiked the prices for their online grocery deliveries as part of a major shake up.

The supermarket giants have revealed what the changes are for customers - and how much more those who shop online will have to pay.

The announcements from both retailers come months after rival chain Tesco axed its cheapest delivery slots.

Asda will see prices increase across most of its standard delivery slots - and vulnerable shoppers will have to start paying for deliveries.

As of Thursday last week slots now cost between £1 and £7.

SEE ALSO:

Asda have also said they are axing its recurring delivery slots between December 19, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

For deliveries over £40 Sainsbury's some one-hour delivery slot charges will increase - however some others will be cheaper.

The cost will depend on the day, time and size of the order. Most orders costing £40 or more will have a delivery slot charge of between £2 and £4.50.

Sainsbury's say orders below £40 will continue to charge flat price of £7 for delivery.

Online shoppers will be able to book a four-hour slot for £1 - but there's a catch. However, customers will only find out the exact hour of delivery on the day.

MoneySavingExpert and consumer champion Martin Lewis has explained how you can continue to save money.

You may need to be more flexible or switch delivery for click and collect.

Here is there advice.

Check for a less popular time to bag the cheapest delivery slots - When you book your shopping online, you should see delivery fees vary depending on the day and time – so have a play around to see if you can find cheaper slots. These are likely to be available at the least convenient times, such as early afternoons or late at night on weekday evenings.

Consider click and collect, or shopping in-store if you can - Of course, not everyone will be able to travel or will want to shop in-store, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. But if you can, it is a cheaper option.

This will continue to be free at Asda, while at Sainsbury's it's free on orders of £40 and more – orders under £40 cost £4.

Get a delivery pass if you're a regular online shopper - Most supermarkets offer some kind of delivery pass, whether monthly, annually or at another interval. These are basically delivery season tickets which cover the cost of regular deliveries for a one-off fee. Asda's delivery pass is currently closed for new joiners, although existing customers can renew. Annual passes from Sainsbury's are still available to new customers, and cost £60 for a year (or £30 for a year if you choose midweek deliveries only).

Switch to a rival supermarket – but you will have to factor in the cost of groceries as well as delivery. It's always worth comparing prices, and it may be possible to save by switching to another supermarket. However you need to look at the total cost of the shop and not just the delivery fee when working out which is cheapest.