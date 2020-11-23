A STATION sculpture which has created a buzz in a village community has scooped a national award as a result of its contribution to the survival of bees.

Greater Anglia, the Essex and South Suffolk Cobnuts Co-Operative, and the Bee Friendly Trust joined forces as part of a project to enrich the Alresford train station.

Together, the organisations orchestrated the installation of two raised planters filled with bee-friendly plants and a towering sculpture that doubles as a home for wildlife.

The sculpture, which depicts commuters walking, has also been put together by students from the Alresford Primary School and village volunteers.

The eye-catching display doubles up as a cosy home for wildlife and has now won the Bees’ Needs Champions Award from the Department of Food and Rural Affairs.

The accolade recognises organisations and groups which have made steps to protect the yellow and black pollinators by using green and eco-friendly spaces.

Jayne Sumner, of the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, said, “We just couldn’t believe it when we heard we had won an award.

“We are absolutely delighted that our innovative community project to help protect our local wildlife has been singled out for recognition.

“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who has been involved in making the project such a success.”

The towering sculpture, which is made out of a mixture of clay sub soil, sand, and straw, boasts a living roof and spaces for bird boxes.

Its raised planters are also filled with bee-friendly plants, which act as an important food source for the buzzing, flying insects.

Dr Luke Dixon, co-founder of the Bee Friendly Trust, added: "It has been a great pleasure to be involved in such a ground-breaking project.

“The coming together of so many partners with different skills and interests has made this a unique undertaking.

“We hope that this vibrant patch of ground will be a place of inspiration and meditation for humans, and a sanctuary for wildlife."