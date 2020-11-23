THOUSANDS of trees are set to be planted across Tendring as part of the council’s drive to improve biodiversity and tackle climate change.

More than 30,000 sapling trees are in the process of being planted throughout the district as part of an eco-friendly initiative from the Tendring Woodland Initiative Group.

The brainchild of tree warden Mike Wadham, the mass roll-out marks the 30th anniversary of the Tree Council, which Tendring Council has always been part of.

Planting is set to properly start later this month, predominantly on land owned by farmers in St Osyth, Kirby Cross, Wix, and Great Bromley.

More specifically, the first 500 trees are scheduled to be planted in Valley Walk, Frinton, to mark National Tree Week, which starts on November 28.

The funding for the ambitious project, which should be completed by the end of March 2021, has generously come both the Tree Council and Network Rail.

It had been hoped the project could encourage involvement from the community and local schools but due to current Covid-19 restrictions that is now not possible.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, said the value of trees and the importance of the environment should never be underestimated.

“Trees are an important part of our landscape, providing food and habitat for wildlife, as well as being aesthetically pleasing in our beautiful countryside,” he said.

“My thanks go to all involved in this, especially Mike Wadham who is a very positive and active volunteer.”

Alan Coley, chairman of the authority’s Climate Action Member Working Group, echoed Mr Talbot in saying there is a clear environmental benefit to tree planting.

He added: “Trees are such an important part of our effort to tackle CO2 reduction, and planting is part of our Climate Change Action Plan.

“It can take some years for trees to reach maturity, and their full potential, so it is fantastic we are planting so many trees now to put ourselves, our children and our grandchildren in a strong position in the long term.”

The mass planting follows on from the almost 7,500 trees which have been planted since March 2019 in Clacton, Dovercourt and Frinton, and the 330 trees in Lawford Dale.