A SUSPECTED cigarette thief targeted a supermarket during the early hours of the morning before police made an arrest just 20 minutes later.
Essex Police were called to the East of England Co-Op Foodstore, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, shortly after 4am on Saturday November 14
Special Constables on patrol in the area arrived at the scene first to discover an unknown quantity of cigarettes had been stolen from the shop.
While they liaised with CCTV operators in a bid to establish some identifying characters of the suspect, other officers searched the area.
Just 20 minutes later, a 42-year-old man from Clacton was stopped in Marine Parade West, Clacton, where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The man has since been released under investigation while the force continues to look into the incident.
Essex Police officers have now urged anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 42/186061/20.
Witnesses can also submit information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or they can file a report online at essex.police.uk.