A NEW internet radio station has been launched onto the airwaves by a group of musicians battling boredom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Telescope Radio is the brainchild of Alex Boucher, from Great Bentley, who enjoyed success throughout the 1990s with his band Three and a Half Minutes.

The four-pier indie group toured with the likes of Blur, Family Cat, and The Senseless Things and performing at renowned venues across the country.

Having experienced the highs and the lows of the industry, Alex’s radio station aims to support and champions upcoming unsigned artists and bands.

He also hopes the project, established alongside his musicians friends, will combat some of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on struggling creatives.

“The idea was for it to be a retro station, playing classic songs that we grew up listening to and it basically was something to do through the lockdown,” said Alex.

“However, it became apparent really quickly that the pandemic was having a devastating effect on the live music scene with bands being unable to play.

“So, we thought we’d help support artists by launching an emerging and unsigned part to the show, with the immediate results being a great success.

“The show really is about promoting these artists to an audience that might not have heard of them.”

The new show has already seen hundreds of artists send in their latest tracks, which have been broadcast globally, reaching listeners as far afield as Australia.

It also sees Alex and the presenters place an emphasis on how those tuning in can truly help the unsigned musicians they play.

The show’s popularity has seen it quickly morph into an essential platform for artist communication, so Alex is now looking to broaden the station’s horizons.

Speaking about the station’s new Q&A show, In Focus, which starts on November 20 and will feature higher-profile guests, station manager Alex was enthused.

“The show starts with legendary producer Dave Eringa, who has worked with bands including the Manic Street Preachers, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue and Roger Daltrey.

“Other artists set to appear on the show include 90s indie favourites Revolver, The Suncharms and American alternative rock outfit, Buffalo Tom.

“We are really excited.”

For more information or to submit your music visit telescoperadio.com.