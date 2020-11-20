TODAY’S Memories spread is no flash in the pan.

In fact, it’s a look back at one of the quirkiest annual events in north Essex.

The Harwich Sausage Festival had been due to take place earlier this month but, sadly, had to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

The festival typically sees locals lob sausages as far as they can in a bid to be crowned the winner of a banger-throwing competition.

The current sausage-throwing record is a whopping 171ft throw by champion Todd Rothwell.

Hundreds of people normally attend the event and the bangers used are out-of-date supermarket sausages.

This year, the festival was replaced by a virtual event due to the country being in lockdown.

For a bit of fun, we’re turning the clock back to 2011. As you can see, it’s far from a no-fry zone.

Boys and grills - spectators get anxious before the start of the competition

Town fryer - James Cole gets the event under way

Piggies in the middle - Pascal Le Louer and David Flavell (right) take part in the traditional warm-up as onlookers watch on

Frying to keep order - sausage marshal Chris Griggs

It panned out all right in the end - the marshals measure a throw

Run for the grills - Tom Howard has an audience as he lobs his banger. Note the hungry dog

Battle fry - David Flavell sees how far he threw his sausage

What’s the wurst that can happen? - Paul Mellor puts himself in the running with a big throw

Reap what you sow - big-throwing Chris Barker was the eventual winner of the 2011 event

Hogs and kisses - the full group of throwers from 2011. Pictured from left are Tom Howard, David Flavell, Pascal Le Louer, Chris Barker, Tony River and Paul Mellor