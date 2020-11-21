WHO’S ready for another drink as we continue our pub crawl of former watering holes?

The venues pictured below were once at the heart of the Colchester community.

They were places where folk went for a relaxing drink, to unwind and spend quality time with family and friends.

Sadly, they are long gone but some may bring back memories for our readers.

Having started our nostalgic pub crawl last week, here are ten more specially selected venues, with more stories to come in the following weeks.

All of the pictures have been reproduced with permission of the The Lost Pubs Project (www.closedpubs.co.uk)

Let us know if you have special recollections of any of these pubs.

Former glory - The Castle Inn was situated in North Station Road. This pub was present by 1700 and closed in 1956 Picture: Stephen Harris

Gone but not forgotten - The Chaise & Pair was situated on North Hill. This pub was present by 1785 and closed in 1914. It sold the beers from the Daniells Brewery. Picture: Stephen Harris

Proud history - The Churchill Arms was situated in Barrack Street. This pub was present by 1796 as the Duke of York, a name it kept until 1980 when it was renamed the Churchill Arms. It closed in 1998 and the premises now house a Chinese restaurant. For the second hundred years of its history it had been a Truman’s Brewery house Picture: Stephen Harris

Near and beer - The Cock and Pye was on North Hill, present by 1705 and closed in 1939 Picture: Stephen Harris

Mine’s a pint - The Colchester Arms was situated in Magdalen Street. It was present by 1798 and closed in 1910 by its owners, the Colchester Brewing Company. It is now used as a private dwelling Picture: Stephen Harris

Patriotic - The British Hotel was in West Stockwell Street. This pub was established in around 1870 and closed by the Daniells Brewery in 1914, when the licence was transferred to the Drury Hotel Picture: Stephen Harris

In tune - The Bugle Horn was in Barrack Street. This pub was established by 1800 and closed in 2004. It is now demolished Picture: Darkstar

Making a splash - The Dolphin, on Hythe Hill, was present by the 18th century and closed in 1939. It had been owned at various times by the breweries of Osborne, Daniells and the Colchester Brewing Company Picture: Stephen Harris

Gone - The Gaiety was in Mersea Road and established by 1860 as the Sir Colin Campbell. It was renamed in around 1896 and closed in 1963

Worlds apart - The Globe, in North Station Road, was built in 1844 and closed in 2004. Originally owned by the Cobbold Brewery, it passed to the Colchester Brewery before becoming an Ind Coope house in the 1930s