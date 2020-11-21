Dog owners are being warned about a deadly infection.
Lungworm can be fatal to dogs - and it is spreading throughout the UK.
Company Bayer has set up a lungworm map monitoring cases and showing how much of a concern the disease is in any specific area around the country.
On the map, which shows the number of cases in north Essex, there have been 9 cases of lungworm across Colchester, 4 in Braintree and 1 in Tendring.
What is it?
Lungworm is a parasite that can cause serious health problems in your pet and can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated.
According to Vets4Pets, infected dogs and foxes spread the parasite into the environment via lungworm larvae released in their faeces.
What are the symptoms?
- coughing
- changes in breathing or struggling to breathe
- going off food upset stomach with vomiting and/or diarrhoea
- weight loss
- tiredness
- unexplained or excessive bruising
- pale gums and bleeding
How to prevent your dog catching lungworm
- regular worming treatments
- picking up your dog’s faeces quickly
- removing toys and bowls from the garden overnight so they are not exposed to slugs and snails
- changing the water in water bowls frequently
To view the map, visit https://uk.mypetandi.com/lungworm-map/