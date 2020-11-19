LET there be light!

Time is flying by and we’re hurtling towards December.

Christmas is on the horizon and many of you are feeling festive already.

These colourful pictures certainly testify to that and the mood is summed up by Gazette reader Zara Hynes.

She sent us a message and said: “I’m normally a Grinch and always say it’s not Christmas until December 1.

“However, after this crazy year, I’ve got a totally different mindset. I’m in need of some festive cheer and sparkle, so my tree is up.”

So fire, so good - Becky Jayne Henderson posted this picture of her lounge. “I’m loving how cosy the evenings now feel with the open fire and sparkling lights on our tree,” she said

Rainbow tree - Laura Jayne’s tree. “I brought it in the sale last year and knew it would be appropriate this year,” she said

Treeditional family values - Leanne McQuillain says her tree went up a fortnight ago. “Our children decorated it and did a brilliant job,” she said

What a tree-umph - Lesley Lester is already in the Christmas spirit

Santa of attention - Marie Swift, of Little Bentley, is proud to have her tree up already

Better the devil you noel - Megan Linda shared this picture of her fantastic tree

Time waits for snowman - Shelly Thompson says “this is the only thing this year which has made me happy”

Sparkle - Zara Hynes sent us this picture and says she was in need of festive cheer this year