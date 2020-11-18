MUSICAL star Ruthie Henshall has been announced as a late edition for this series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The 53-year-old is an Olivier award-winning actress who has starred in musicals such as Cats, Chicago, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot and Oliver.

Hosting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced Ruthie's arrival at Gwrych Castle in North Wales at the end of last night’s episode.

Joining her in the castle as another surprise camp mate will be classical singer Russel Watson.

The pair will make their debut in earnest during an eating challenge called Stage Fright at the start of tonight's show.

Speaking ahead of her arrival at the castle, Ruthie said: “There is a big difference between the known and the unknown and the unknown is really a bit scary.

“Going in late you are suddenly feeling much more on show.

"You have to bring something to the table.”

Ruthie, who lived in Manningtree before moving across the boarder back to Suffolk, began her professional stage career in 1986 and her debut performance was at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton.

Her career soared and she became one of the best known names in the West End.

In 2008, Ruthie became a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and returned for a second series in 2009.

Ruthie took to Twitter to express her feelings towards going into camp.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.