TENDRING’S fight against climate change has been given a major boost after senior councillors backed a £7million action plan to save the environment.

During an online meeting held on Friday, Tendring Council cabinet members approved the authority’s Climate Change Action Plan.

The document will now go to full council for approval which, if successful, could result in several dramatic changes being implemented.

The plan suggests changing the authority’s current fleet of vehicles to electric powered forms of transport and planting more trees across the district.

It could also see the council produce its own renewable energy and staff being encouraged to work from home frequently to reduce their carbon footprint.

Tendring Council leader, Neil Stock OBE, said the action plan acts as an excellent starting point for combating climate change on a local level.

“We have set ourselves an ambitious target, but with the range of measures in this action plan we are clearly able to achieve that goal,” he said.

“Along the journey there may be some difficult decisions to make in terms of finances, but the right decisions in terms of our environment.

“We are the start of a long process which will have challenges, but through ambition and innovation, we will lead the way o

The action plan, which will cost £7.3million, comes after Tendring Council declared a climate emergency back in 2019, before pledging to become net zero carbon by 2030.

Since then, councillors and experts have been developing ways to reduce the authority’s carbon footprint, which could eventually save it £1million a year.

Clacton environmentalist, Chris Southall, says he is pleased the council is taking climate change seriously and exploring ways to help the environment.

But he also feels the authority should consider deploying what he believes to be more effective methods.

He said: Having read Tendring Council’s Climate Action Plan it is good to see the council starting to take climate change seriously, even if things are progressing very slowly.

"The actions already taken, although small in scale, are to be applauded.

"We need to see a stronger commitment to immediately improve all of the council’s council housing and other properties by insulating and changing the heating systems to zero carbon systems.

"The investment in the large solar farm proposed would be better spent putting the solar panels onto the council’s housing stock; this would be more efficient.

"The Council should continue to look at their management of the green spaces to reduce mowing, plant trees and create more interesting nature friendly areas improving biodiversity and giving people more natural areas to enjoy.

"I also think the Council could do more through their rubbish collection and disposal contract with Veolia, encouraging re-use and recycling to reduce the amount of useful goods and material that are currently burnt or landfilled.

"Other councils are already involving and motivating the wider community to take action and develop ideas."