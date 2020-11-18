TODAY’S dose of nostalgia is likely to get shave reviews.

From its curly days being run by Morris Catchpole, Manly Hairstyles became a popular business in Old Road.

For years, it was run by business partners Peter Salberg and Ken Coleman - previously apprentices of Mr Catchpole.

Peter made contact and sent us these wonderful pictures, having started working at the shop in 1954 when it was called Maurice’s.

A breath of fresh hair - Manly Hairstyles clocked up decades of business in Old Road, Clacton

He and Mr Coleman then took over in 1970 and changed the name to Manly Hairstyles.

Peter continued snipping and styling there until hanging up his clippers in 2015, trimming some big-name barnets when redcoats and entertainers used to come to Butlin’s before it closed in 1983.

Mr Coleman continued running the shop until retiring shortly afterwards due to ill health.

Pulling out all the crops - Ken Coleman, Peter Salberg and late colleague Mick Timothy won awards for their styling skills. Below: Mick Timothy, Ken Coleman, Morris Catchpole, Julian Catchpole and Peter Salberg (in the back row) enjoyed success at a competition in Great Yarmouth in the early 1960s

A clip off the old block - an early picture of the business when it was owned by Morris Catchpole. Mr Salberg and Mr Coleman took the reins in 1970

Trim and tonic - Peter Salberg pictured on his last day at the barbers in 2015

Solid as a lock - members of staff Mick Timothy and Les Sharman

Shave new world - Peter Salberg is hard at work, giving customer John MacPherson, of Edith Road, Clacton, a very different new look (above and below)

Deep roots - Frank Catchpole, Morris’ dad, outside his shop and alongside brother Bill Catchpole and Harry Bontems