A STRANDED gull called Dave had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming entangled in kite line which was stuck in a tree.

Crews from the Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Esplanade, in Frinton, at about 3pm on Saturday.

The firefighters had received reports from RSPCA workers, who also attended the scene after being told about the trapped gull by concerned residents.

After a lengthy rescue mission, watched throughout by onlookers, the bird was finally freed and handed over to the RSPCA for further care.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Firefighters were called to assist the RSPCA in rescuing a bird which was caught in fishing wire in a tree.

“One ladder was used to rescue the bird.”

One eyewitness, who lives in the area, said prior to the arrival of the fire crews, concerned locals had themselves attempted to save the stranded gull.

He said: “I have three boys and it was my son who actually spotted it above our heads.

“There was a couple of local rescue attempts, with some lifting up a tree and trying to reach it, but it was too high.

“Eventually it was freed and taken to an animal hospital by the RSPCA.

“In all honesty, my boys were more excited to see the fire engine, but they were so pleased to see Dave the seagull safely in the box.

“It was perhaps not the firefighters’ greatest challenge, but a successful outcome all the same.”

The bird was checked over by RSPCA inspector Jessica Dayes and taken to Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

She said: “This poor gull had become caught in a tree and we are grateful to the firefighters who rescued him and to the members of the public for reporting this to us.

“Fortunately despite his ordeal he wasn’t severely injured and after a few days rest and rehabilitation he will be released back to the wild.”

If you spot an animal in distress, call 0300 1234 999.