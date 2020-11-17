TENDRING Council has been granted a quarter of a million pounds to ensure its celebration of a seaside town’s special anniversary is the best it can be.

Clacton was officially founded in 1871, when a group of businessmen built the historic pier and the Royal Hotel, turning it into the go-place for holidaymakers.

Next year will therefore mark the coastal town’s 150th anniversary and plans are already in place to mark the mighty milestone with a myriad of events.

The authority’s project has also been given a major boost by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has donated £250,000 worth of funding to the bash.

Initial celebrations are set to be kicked-off with a hallmark event in the town next Spring, which it is hoped will attract holidaymakers taking staycations.

The occasion is also set to be commemorated with the installation of a heritage trail complete with history boards, listening benches and trail challenges.

The celebratory project will also chart the town’s history through the ages, from its Victorian beginnings, to Butlins and pirate radio, to more modern times.

Money has also been set aside for the creation of two new co-ordinators, who will be responsible for pulling together commemorative activity.

Tendring Council leader, Neil Stock OBE, said the celebrations would not only mark Clacton’s history, but also launch the summer season and a year of district events.

“Given it is now the largest town in Tendring it is easy to forget Clacton is actually the newest,” he said.

“I can’t wait to learn more about its history and to see the work that develops out of this project.

“The birthday celebrations will mark the start of what we all hope will be a fantastic year for Clacton, and Tendring as a whole.

“We are really keen for Clacton businesses to think about how they can mark the occasion and bring the whole town together to celebrate this landmark.”

To cement the legacy of the celebrations, the project has been funded until the end of 2022, and plans will be put in place for the creation of a heritage community group.