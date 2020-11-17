FANCY dress, spots and Pudsey bears were the order of the day as kind-hearted youngsters got in the spirit for Children in Need.
As these pictures show, there were some great looks - and smiles all round - ahead of school on Friday morning.
We also received a special email from Denise Twydell, who told us about daughter Amalie running ten kilometres and raising £345.
The eight-year-old, who completed her run in 55 minutes and six seconds, is a regular at the Great Notley parkrun and one of the youngest members of Braintree and District Athletics Club.