A SELECTION of north Essex's railway stations have achieved a special status for their focus on safety and security.
A total of 63 Great Anglia stations across the region have been awarded 'Secure Station' status.
‘Secure Stations’ is a national scheme which recognises good practice where train operators have worked with the British Transport Police in implementing high standards of security at stations.
Directed by the Department for Transport and the British Transport Police, ‘Secure Station’ status takes into account areas such as station design, management practices, security and passenger safety.
Since the start of its franchise in 2016, Greater Anglia has upgraded CCTV and lighting, put in help points and installed secure cycle storage areas at stations across the network.
Mark Tye, Greater Anglia’s safety compliance manager, said: “In the recent reassessment, we were delighted to retain Secure Stations status for 63 stations on our network.
“The accreditations demonstrate our working partnership with the British Transport Police is creating a safe, secure railway for everyone so that passengers can travel with confidence.”
The stations gaining accreditation in north Essex include,
- Burnham
- Clacton
- Colchester
- Colchester Town
- Harwich International
- Hatfield Peverel
- Kelvedon
- Manningtree
- Marks Tey
- Stansted Airport
- Thorpe Le Soken
- Wrabness
The train operator has also introduced measures to make it easier for customers to maintain social distancing at stations and on trains - including floor markings, one-way systems, new signs and queuing systems.
