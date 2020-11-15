Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10 spokesman.
It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street on Thursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.
Mr Anderson said on Facebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, after being tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.
“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.
“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.
“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
