CHEERS!

Here's drinking to a lifetime of friendship - as testified by this lovely picture of former Clacton schoolfriends.

You may have seen the photo below sent in by Gazette reader Pat Edwards.

Published on our website last week, it shows Pat and friends at Pathfields Secondary Modern School for Girls, in Clacton (later Colbayns High School and now Clacton Coastal Academy).

It was taken in 1960 and Pat told us those in the back row are Joyce Armstrong (now Collins), Marion Green, Wendy Hewitt (now Watts), Susan Wright (now Kemp) and Pat herself (then Mitchell).

In the front row are Gwen Godbold (now Williams), Janet Clarke and Jackie Aldred (now Crickmore).

Pat has been in touch again to say that many of the ladies are still in touch and meet up regularly.

The picture below shows her with Jackie, Wendy, Gwen and Susan, plus former classmate Kathy Hudson (now Cobb).

Wendy, Susan and Pat still meet up every couple of months for lunch, although not, of course, since lockdown.

Have you got old school pictures to share?

If so, we'd love to see them. Attach your photos below or email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk