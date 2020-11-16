A BRAZEN burglar returned to the scene of the crime three times in one night as he raided a hotel and restaurant.

Drug addict David Grover smashed into the Langtry Hotel and adjoining Franco’s eaterie in Cole Road, Clacton, and left within minutes carrying the till drawer.

Not content with the hundreds of pounds in cash he stole, Grover returned at 5am with accomplice Roger Hockley and a shopping trolley in tow.

They both grabbed bottle of booze.

The pair were back at the scene yet again within a few minutes with Grover trying to get into the office.

They again left with alcohol and more money. The whole affair was caught on CCTV.

In total, the pair made off with more than £2,000 in cash, hundreds of pounds worth of wine and spirits, a calculator and iPod.

They also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Both admitted burglary.

Hockley, 50, of Edith Road, Clacton, was given a year in jail suspended for 18 months earlier this year.

But Grover, 28, failed to show up in court.

He was arrested in the summer and finally jailed for a year by Judge Christopher Morgan at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

“These are serious matters - hotels are vulnerable as they have to give access to customers meaning they are not as secure as other businesses,” he said.

“I have no doubt you targeted items which you could consume or sell and cash to purchase drugs which I am told you were using heavily at the time.”

Judge Morgan said it was unfortunate he was unable to order compensation to help the businesses after the raid in August last year.

Iain Lancaster, mitigating for Grover, of Central Avenue, Aveley, said: “These offences were committed partly because of drug use.

“He was using crack cocaine and heroin at the time.

“He has been in custody since June and has managed to come off drugs - he is now on a methadone script.

“He is in regular contact with his mother and plans to live with her upon release.”