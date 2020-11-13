A FUMING environmentalist has blasted railway maintenance workers for causing what he has described as “wanton destruction” to vegetation and wildlife habitats.

Network Rail engineers are currently carrying out works on a segment of train track which connects Walton and Frinton railway stations.

The section of track on which the group are currently working is located next to a cherished allotment in Waltham Way, Frinton.

Running in between both the railway tracks and the green space are trees, wildlife habitats and different types of vegetation.

But according to Michael Ball, 52, whose home backs on to the allotment, much of this has been severely cut down by National Rail maintenance workers.

Mr Ball's view before the trees were cut down

“They have totally destroyed the vegetation down the side of the tracks, trees have been cut down to ground level and it is wanton destruction,” he said.

“We have been here two years and have never been able to see the homes over the railway line before, but now we can.

“There was no need for this type of clearance, the vegetation was well away from the track and it is not like the trains go down to Walton very fast.

“This action goes against Network Rail’s biodiversity and habitat policy which is on its website – they have destroyed established wildlife habitats.

“They have a total disregard for wildlife habitats and Network Rail might say it is management, but it is not, it is clearance.”

In addition to the potential damage caused to the environment, Mr Ball is also concerned by the railway management body’s decision to effectively remove their privacy.

With no tall trees blocking the view, he says commuters will be able to see into homeowners’ gardens as they travel by, and the sound of trains will be louder.

“We can also see into other people’s houses, that we have seen before, and we can of course see into the trains,” he said.

“In doing this, Network Rail has reduced the residents’ privacy from passing trains and removed a natural noise reduction barrier,” he added.

The trees have now been cut down to ground level

A spokesman for Network Rail said being conscious of the environment and aware of the needs of railway users was something of a balancing act.

“We’re always balancing the needs of the environment and those who live by the railway with the needs and safety of those who rely on our railway every day,”he said.

“Work is taking place to remove trees in this area which could fall onto the line, impact on the safety of the railway and disrupt train services.

“We carry out this sort of maintenance in this area on a yearly basis and our work is compliant with all the applicable environmental laws.”