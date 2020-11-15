FANCY taking a peek inside this £1.25 million Colchester home?

Ramparts Farm is a six-bedroom detached house for sale in Bakers Lane, Braiswick.

It has three en-suite bathrooms, a utility room, a wet room and a downstairs toilet.

Set on a generous plot of approximately four acres, it has a large shingled driveway, double carport and landscaped gardens at the rear and side.

Internally, the property boasts over 3,800 square feet of accommodation, with beautifully-proportioned living space and sleeping quarters.

An impressive reception hall leads to the generous living room, formal dining room featuring two sets of French doors.

It provides access to the rear garden, downstairs cloakroom and the open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room.

Off the hallway there is also a potential annexe which offers its own living space with a kitchenette, a double bedroom and en-suite shower room.

The kitchen area enjoys three sets of bi-folding doors to the rear, which overlook spectacular field views and garden to the rear.

The kitchen fitments include a generous island unit with a breakfast bar and variety of integrated appliances.

Completing the ground floor there is a utility room and a wet room which can both be accessed via the side of the property through a stable door.

On the first floor, there are five well proportioned double bedrooms.

The principal bedroom is grand size, measuring 29ft x 15ft.

It offers a large walk-in wardrobe, a tiled en-suite shower room and a balcony to the rear, with views over the garden.

The guest bedroom again offers a walk-in wardrobe, four piece en-suite bathroom and a further balcony to the rear.

The three remaining bedrooms are of a good size and there is a family bathroom.

Outside, the property is accessed via a shingled driveway with the property being secluded via a brick wall and five bar gates.

To the front you can find the double carport and a large storage unit.

The property resides within outstanding grounds and the rear garden wraps around the property.

There are two patio areas which can be found to the rear and side.

The gardens are predominantly lawn and the property comes with a tractor shed.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Michaels Property Consultants on 01206 684826.

Pictures: Michaels Property Consultants