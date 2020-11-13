IT was a weekend of sausage celebrations for a butchers with award-winning bangers.

Becky’s Butchers, in Great Bromley, won the title of Tendring’s favourite sausage for the third year in a row at this year’s Harwich Sausage Festival.

This year’s event was run online, on Saturday, by Tendring Campaign for Real Ale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival launched last month so residents could sample local sausages before casting their online vote.

Second place was given to Frinton Road Butchers, in Holland-on-Sea, and D Spence Family Butchers, of Great Bentley, came in at third place.

Organiser Richard Oxborrow said: “We are so pleased to have been able to run the festival and wish to thank everyone for their tremendous support.

“Once again, all of the competing butchers put up great quality sausages and it is a remarkable achievement by Becky’s Butchers to win the award for the third year in a row.”

Fellow organiser Colin Cheesman added: “Richard and I usually count the votes with a pint of excellent ale in front of us but this year we had to settle for a coffee and a phone call.

“The votes were counted without any fake news, lawsuits or angry tweets and we have once again proved that nothing stops a sausage.”