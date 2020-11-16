GAZETTE readers would be in favour of having a coronavirus vaccine - but many remain strongly opposed to it.

We arranged a poll on our website to see who would jump at the chance and who was sceptical.

Nearly 1,800 voted and 63 per cent were in favour, with 37 per cent against.

It was announced last week that the vaccine, which is thought to be 90 per cent effective, could be rolled out to the highest-priority Britons by Christmas.

The news was confirmed by the Government's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

However, while the results of our poll show that the majority would take it, there were strong arguments on both sides of the fence.

Sammantha Schaffer said: "I think if you are apprehensive about the vaccine due to genuine health concerns, and it’s relative newness, I fully understand.

"If your reasons for not having the vaccine have anything to do with the words “new world order", “great reset”, “Bill Gates”, “5g”, “Illuminati" or “microchip" then you shouldn’t be allowed the vaccine anyway on the grounds of astonishing gullibility and crippling stupidity."

Pat Coleman was equally enthusiastic and said: "Definitely. I would love to be able to socialise and hug my friends and family again without living in fear of catching it. It's a yes from me."

Dan Woodruff added: "I'm certain I'll take the vaccine and I'm concerned there is so much negative feeling over it.

"Vaccines are among the most effective and understood medical technologies.

"The vaccines will be tested and safe. They will protect you and those you love from a terrible disease."

Liz Connolly added: "Yes definitely. I want some sort of normality back in my life."

Others were more dubious.

"Why would I want an injection for a virus that has little to no symptoms for the majority of us?" said Jake Gilbert.

Alfred Whitnell added: "No, I'm not a sheep".

Ann Willsher said: "No! Not until it's proved safe! I remember Thalidomide."

"No way" said Hazel Calver.

"I don't need to, plus more research needs to be done.

"It's not safe and I don't have a flu jab. Eating fresh fruit and vegetables is the way forward - not pumping yourself full of poison."

The vaccine has been developed by American drug giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech.

Prof Van-Tam described it as a "very important scientific breakthrough".

He added that he is "hopeful we could see some vaccine by Christmas" but urged people to not "get too over excited about where we are".

Join the debate by heading to www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/18866383.poll-will-get-coronavirus-vaccine-becomes-available/