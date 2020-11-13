TWO neighbours have secured a unexpected £1,000 windfall thanks to their lucky postcode.
Greenhurst Road, Brightlingsea, has been announced as the latest daily prize winner of the People's Postcode Lottery.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our winners, what a brilliant way to wrap up the week.
"I hope they have fun spending their winnings and treat themselves to something nice.”
