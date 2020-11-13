A SEASIDE care home has become one of the first in north Essex to try out a new super-fast coronavirus test, which bosses have described as a “game changer” for the industry.

Staff at the Corner House, Clacton, as well some relatives of residents, were invited to help trial a new type of Covid-19 assessment.

Unlike the currently used polymerase chain reaction test, which has to be sent to a laboratory, the lateral flow test can deliver results within as little as 15 minutes.

The handheld kit uses either fluid from a nasal swab or saliva but like a pregnancy test, produces a clear marking indicating whether or not someone has Covid-19.

The Corner House was called upon to try out the new test as part of the Government’s mass testing pilot which started in Liverpool last week.

At this stage it is currently unknown how effective the lateral flow test is, but if it proves to be a success, it could help more quickly slow the spread of the disease.

More specifically, for care homes like the Corner House, it could prove the difference between being able to allow a loved one to visit their relative or not.

Rahul Jagota, who is the director of the Corner House, is pleased his home was invited to be part of such a potentially historic moment.

He believes if the speedy test is rolled out nationally, it will make a momentous difference to the lives of millions of people.

“We were proudly piloting the new 15-minute Covid tests this week,” he said.

“The benefits of immediate results exponentially benefit our industry.

“We can safely say that Covid tests will still be part of the solution to mitigate risks, and these tests are a game changer for staffing, visitors and residents alike.”

Having been left so impressed by the test, Mr Jagota is now hopeful it will not be long until Downing Street and Essex County Council roll it out.

He added: “The Covid vaccine is brilliant news but there are many unknowns regarding it at present.

“It is unknown how long it will take to vaccinate the population, how people with allergies or underlying health risks will fair.

“So, we sincerely hope there is an uptake by the Government and Essex County Council and the current tests are replaced by these ones.”

It is not known how long it will take until the lateral test is officially adopted but Essex County Council says it is working as quickly as possible.

“We received a letter from the Secretary of State regarding preparation for the roll-out of Covid-19 testing in Essex,” a spokesman said. “Work has now started to consider how we can facilitate this across the county to protect our residents as quickly as we can.”