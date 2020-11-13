FRIENDS for life.

That's certainly the case for this group of ex-classmates, who still meet up nearly half a century on from their days at The Gilberd School, in Colchester.

Malcolm Pook sent us a picture (below) of himself and pals taken in 1975 by Steve Townshend.

It was cheekily titled 'fag break behind the language classrooms' and showed Geoff Waugh, Bill Harrison, Mark Couzens, Nigel Newton, Steve McDonald, Clive Duce, Steve Lane, Dave Wylie, Bill Kendall, Malcolm himself and Tim Eustace.

Well, Malcolm has been in touch again to say that he and his friends still meet up twice a year to reminisce and recall old school days.

"I hope readers enjoyed my picture," he said.

"Some of our year still meet up twice annually in Colchester, meticulously organised by Dave Bareham, although sadly not in 2020 obviously.

"We have a couple of drinks at The Victoria Pub, in North Station Road, followed by a curry in the nearby Indian restaurant.

"Lots of old school stories are retold - 44 years on from that 1975 photo!

"The picture above was taken at our last meeting in November 2019.

"Seated around the table, starting from bottom left, are Steve Townshend, Gary Hale, John Bibby, Derek Langley, myself, Nigel Smith, Dave Bareham, Tim Eustace, Steve McDonald, Steve Baldwin and Neil Everitt."

Have you got old school pictures to share with our readers?

If so, contact matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk