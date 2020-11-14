THE weather may have taken a turn for the worse, but with the country stuck in lockdown some people will still be thinking of heading to the seaside for a brisk walk in the sea air.

But there's a lot of choice here in north Essex, we're surrounded by beautiful beaches and idyllic river spots to choose from.

Here are seven of the best waterside walks in Essex:

Frinton to Walton

This walk is roughly 2.1 miles so a good one for beginners.

Sadly you won't be able to visit Walton Pier at the other side, but it is still worth a trip to take in that beautiful North Sea air.

Naze Tower circular

Walton's iconic Naze Tower, which dates to 1720, is a famous site in north Essex.

It also makes a brilliant spot for a coastal walk as you explore the creeks, marshes and mudflats of the area.

Cudmore Grove, Mersea

Cudmore Grove Country Park, on Mersea Island, is one of the most beautiful in the county.

Run by Essex County Council, there is lots to see and do and plenty of opportunity to take in the sea air as you stroll along the marshes.

There's also some snazzy children's play equipment to enjoy for younger visitors, and it remains open for the time being.

Parking is available, at a cost, and you could spend a whole day - weather permitting of course.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the Hythe in Colchester and gently winds its way along the River Colne to Wivenhoe.

The route takes in Wivenhoe itself as well as Alresford Creek.

You can do the whole journey if you like, or just part, and you the route is suitable to ride on your bike too.

Clacton to Walton

Tendring really is a treasure trove of beautiful seaside walks, and this one is no different.

This is a basically a longer version of the Frinton to Walton walk at seven miles, but gives you a chance to take in three of the area's most iconic seaside resorts.

Brightlingsea

If you start off near Bateman's Tower you'll see some spectacular views over to Mersea whilst walking in Brightlingsea.

It is a beautiful place to enjoy a coastal stroll, and some of the traditional activities, like crabbing in the pools on the beach, can even carry on during lockdown.

The fish and chip shops will still be open for takeaway too.

Dovercourt Beach

The star of this walk is the colourful beach huts to gaze at.

But there are also playparks a plenty for youngsters and plenty for history buffs too, with Harwich's iconic Ha'penny Pier just down the road.

