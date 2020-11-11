A BOMB had be detonated after it was discovered at a building site in a small village.
Essex Police officers were called to in Kirby-le-Soken, on November 4, following reports of an 'unexploded ordnance'.
The wartime explosive, which looks like some type of grenade, was randomly found at a construction site.
After being made aware of the bomb, the force's local policing team liased with a bomb expert from the 1st Line Defence and the site manager.
To protect residents, who were made aware of the removal mission, a 50 metre cordon was quickly put in place.
Following the prompt arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, from Colchester, the bomb was safely detonated allowing the site manager to reopen the site the following day.