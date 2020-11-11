A FLOCK of sheep had to be put down after they had been attacked.
Police were called on Thursday, November 5, with reports the sheep had been attacked the previous day on land at a farm in Chequers Road, Little Bromley.
The animals were put down due to the seriousness of their injuries, which were believed to have been caused by dogs.
Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on101 quoting reference 42/181149/20 or report details online at essex.police.uk.