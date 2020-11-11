POLICE have welcomed 12 new recruits through a new training scheme.

The Essex Police officers took part in Police Now, a training scheme for graduates with leadership potential to become inspirational neighbourhood police officers and detectives.

PC Aston Joseph (right column, fifth one from front to back) will be joining the Braintree Community Policing Team.

He said: “It’s been really good so far. After only a week in the job I got my first warrant approved for a raid on a cannabis factory so I was excited to hit the ground running and execute it.”

PC Kai Ishaq (left column, fourth one from front to back) will be joining Tendring Community Policing Team.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to working in Harwich, helping the community and building relationships with the public.”

PC Donadeo (right column, second one from front to back) will be joining Colchester Community Policing Team.

Other recruits will go on to serve communities in Brentwood, Loughton, Chelmsford, Rayleigh, Basildon, South Ockendon, Harlow and Southend.

A spokesman said: “Over the summer, while still doing their initial training, they joined local teams during some of our busiest periods.

“Now that training is complete, they are back out on the streets protecting and serving Essex by helping people, keeping you safe and catching criminals.

“Next month, they will join community policing teams, working with councils, schools, hospitals, charities and voluntary groups to identify local problems, then developing innovative ideas and techniques to tackle the challenges, to help make your communities safer places to live and work in and to visit.”

Essex Police are still recruiting via the scheme.

To find out details, click here for the Police Now website.