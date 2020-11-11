TODAY we're heading back two decades, to the turn of the millennium, for our dose of school nostalgia.

These brilliant pictures were sent in by Serina Leach (formally Soormally) and give us a glimpse of her time at Colchester's St Helena School.

They were taken in 2000.

Serina and all five of her siblings went to the Sheepen Road school, including twin sister Zena.

She said: "We used to hang out in the quad - a square communal area between the classrooms - and we made friendships that have stood the test of time.

"The teachers, especially Miss Fermor (now Machin), Carol Bogis (the reception lady who has sadly passed away) and Mrs Maxwell have been present in our families' lives since we left.

"Mrs Machin is the lady wearing the pink top (below) and she was the best form tutor ever."

Among the pictures, Serina sent us one with her best friend, Claire Strudwick (now Cutts).

The pair hit it off in year seven and have been great pals ever since.

Serina has been married to Adrian for 12 years and the couple have four children. She is self-employed in property development.

"In addition, just before the first lockdown, I started a company called SEN SENSORY," she added.

"I provide services for children with special needs.

"I teach children's yoga, mindfulness, art as therapy and provide sensory sessions."

The class of 2000 - Serina with her friends

Best friends - Serina (left) with Claire Strudwick (now Cutts)

