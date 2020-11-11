STUDENTS will be asked to travel home from the University of Essex in staggered stages as part of a "student travel window" at the end of lockdown.
New guidance published today by the Government has set how to get students home safely for Christmas, whilst minimising the risk of the transmission of coronavirus.
Students across England will complete the lockdown in their student accommodation, before travelling home between December 3 and December 9.
Staggered departure dates will be set by universities, who will work with travel firms to manage pressure on transport infrastructure.
All learning will be moved online by December 9 so classes can continue whilst students are at home over the festive period.
The Government is also working on mass-testing plans for universities in high-risk areas, with tests set to be offered before young people travel home for Christmas.
If a student tests positive before their departure they must remain in self-isolation for ten days on campus.
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: “We know this Christmas will feel different, and after this incredibly difficult year we are absolutely committed to getting students back to their loved ones in time for the Christmas break.
"I want to reassure everyone that we have worked really hard to find a way to do this for this group, while limiting the risk of transmission.
“With the national lockdown measures, staggered leave times, safer travel guidance and any additional assurances from testing, we are confident transmission can be controlled, and we can enable these students to have the Christmas break they deserve.”
