A CARE home has remained in special measures after “a few residents died” as a result of it being “ill-prepared” to deal with the start of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.

Blenheim House, in Kirby Road, Walton, was first visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission in March as part of a review of its overall performance.

The facility, which cares for people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments, was found to have a number of failings.

The home was subsequently given a rating of inadequate and placed in special measures having previously been rated good in 2017.

Following the CQC’s damning inspection, the previous manager resigned, before a new one was appointed.

Despite this, Blenheim House has remained in special measures following a five-day inspection in September, which focused on the safety and leadership of the service.

The report said the home has made progress in these areas, but not to a good enough standard.

It added: “Whilst the registered manager had worked hard to improve and stabilise the service, the provider’s systems for identifying, capturing and managing organisational risks and issues still require improvement.

“This relates to medicines management, evacuation plans, and choking due to swallowing difficulties.

“The lack of effective provider oversight has resulted in continued breaches relating to safe care and treatment and good governance.”

With regards to infection control and prevention, the inspectors have also seen an improvement and systems are now in place to respond to Covid-19 more effectively.

But at the beginning of the pandemic, they said the home was “ill prepared” to properly cope with the outbreak and as result, there were casualties.

A spokesman for Regal Care, which runs Blenheim House, said: "The last few months have been a difficult time for the home, but we are pleased to see that the CQC inspection report acknowledges the improvements which have been made since the time of the previous inspection.

"CQC rated the home as ‘requires improvement’ in respect of both domains safe and well-led it inspected.

"However, given CQC’s rating system and the fact that the inspection only reviewed these two key lines of inquiry, it was not possible for the overall rating of the home to be changed.

"We have worked hard to bring about improvements at the home over recent months and will continue to further embed these improvements.

"In terms of Covid-19, it is true that a number of residents previously became infected and, although some have recovered, unfortunately a few residents died in the home and in local hospital due to Covid-19 related complications.

"At the time of the recent inspection, CQC noted that the home has appropriate systems and processes in place in relation to infection prevention and control."