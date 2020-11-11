BROTHERS have handed over more than a 1,000 items to Colchester Foodbank after being inspired to help feed hungry children.

Freddie and Buddy Faraday decided to collect vital items after being inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign.

It came after Conservative MPs defeated a motion to extend a free school meals scheme across the October half term holidays.

The pair, aged 11 and nine, had learnt about the campaign while at school and were desperate to help in any way they could.

Mum Hannah said: "Buddy came home from school at the end of term and said they had been learning about the free school meals vote.

"Freddie said it was sad and asked why people weren't going to help.

"So I asked them what they were going to be about it."

The brothers went off to have a think and came back armed with a plan.

Hannah said: "Buddy said 'let's feed everyone' so I suggested making a donation to the foodbank.

"They wanted to collect 1,000 items, so I agreed to see how many we could collect."

Hannah put an appeal out on social media and the family were left shocked by the response.

The pair have now collected more than 1,000 items and handed it over to the Colchester Foodbank at the weekend.

The items inlcude toys, toiletries, food and advent calendars.

Hannah said: "I am so proud they wanted to do something to help.

"We want to thank everyone who donated. It is amazing that so many people wanted to help.

"We have a running joke that we are saving the world one can of beans at a time.

"Once we reached our 1,000 item target.Buddy got quite emotional and said to me ‘mum I feel so proud that we will helped so many people. Lots of children will now have food and toys at Christmas because of us’."