WE'RE often told school days are the best of our lives.
Whether it's happy memories of friends and teachers, trips, sports days or end-of-term celebrations, taking a trip down memory lane is bound to put smiles on faces.
We asked for your memories and photos from yesteryear and this picture sent in by reader Malcolm Pook reflects the fun and camaraderie of his time at Colchester's Gilberd School.
It was taken in 1975 and the picture is jokingly titled "fag break behind the language classrooms!"
From left to right are Geoff Waugh, Bill Harrison, Mark Couzens, Nigel Newton, Steve McDonald, Clive Duce, Steve Lane, Dave Wylie, Bill Kendall, Malcolm himself and Tim Eustace.
If you were educated in north Essex, do you have treasured class pictures or photos from yesteryear?
If so, we'd love to hear from you.
Join us for some school-themed nostalgia by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk or pasting your photos and details below.