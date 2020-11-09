THE coronavirus infection rate in Tendring has continued to fall.

Last month Tendring had the highest rate of new cases in the county.

The district has had 77 cases in the past seven days - equivalent to 52.5 cases per 100,000 people.

That figure is down from 106.4 cases per 100,000 on October 26.

There were three deaths of people within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring in the week to October 8. That figure is down 40 per cent on the previous week.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Tendring

In comparison Colchester has had 195 cases in the past seven days - or 100.2 cases per 100,000.

In Tendring, the area with the highest cases in the seven days to November 3 was Jaywick and St Osyth (12), although the figure is down 14 per cent on the previous week.

Other areas with the highest numbers of cases in Tendring during the period are: Clacton East (8), Harwich Parkeston (7), Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington (5), Brightlingsea and Point Clear (5), Harwich West (5), Clacton West (4), and Holland-on-Sea (4).

One of the worst affected wards last week was Clacton Central (10) but that figure has now dropped to just three cases.