PARENTS of children who start primary school next year can now apply online for their child's place.
Essex County Council has revealed parents can complete an online application for Reception school places starting in September 2021.
Parents can apply for places at an Essex primary school between November 9 this year and January 15, 2021.
The county council said: "Please ensure that your online application is submitted by January 15.
"Remember to re-submit after making any changes before the deadline.
"All application received after January 15 will be treated as late and will only be processed after all on-time applications.
"You are less likely to get a place at one of your preferred schools if you apply later."
To apply, click here.