CHILDREN from a Clacton primary school are in quarantine after two people within the school community tested positive for coronavirus.
Two individuals from White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, have tested positive for the virus.
The news was announced to parents in a letter, which has been seen by the Gazette.
It said: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school.
"The children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the individual confirmed to have test positive for Covid-19 have been contacted and will be staying at home for 14 days.
"The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well."