Two further coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period.
NHS England figures show 387 people had died in hospital at trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, as of 5pm on Thursday (November 5).
That was an increase of two compared to Wednesday, when there were 385.
The deaths both happened on Wednesday, November 4.
It means there have been 18 deaths in the past week, up from seven the previous week.
The victims were among 3,663 deaths recorded across the East of England.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.
NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."
Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.