A BUSINESS has marked a landmark anniversary by continuing to serve the community despite the global pandemic.
The Laundry Room, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, opened 25 years.
In 2003, the washing duties were passed over to Bill and Julie Woodhouse, who still run the laundrette.
In what was supposed to be a celebration year, The Laundry Room has had to overcome unprecedented challenges to ensure customers stay safe.
Mr Woodhouse said: “We have many loyal customers throughout the area who rely on us.
“During the lockdown, the shop was closed for self-service, but we were able to continue to serve the community with service washes.”
