FOR obvious reasons, this year’s bonfire night celebrations had a very different - and definitely quieter - feel.

As with all aspects of life in the Covid-19 pandemic right now, the second lockdown meant big public events were a no-no for 2020.

However, that didn’t stop our readers marking the occasion in their own special way at home with loved ones.

Many of you still lit fireworks and waved sparklers in the safety of your own back garden to make sure the youngsters did not miss out on one of their favourite nights of the year.

Some also made some wonderful guys and hopefully you all still enjoyed some traditional bonfire night treats - jacket potatoes, soup and hot chocolate - to keep you warm on a cold autumn night.

Whatever you did, we hope your celebrations went with a real bang.

We asked for you to send in your pictures and here is a selection of some of our favourites.

Little cracker - Kayleigh Williams sent us this picture of two-year-old son Harry (above and below). Kayleigh is pictured with her son above

What a cracker - Jamie Sayers took this picture of a firework dominating the skyline

Good things come in trees - Kelly Marie Matthews spent bonfire night with her two children, watching fireworks from their windows with our autumn-themed tree

Sparkler-ing image - Gazette Camera Club member Kevin Jay took this amazing picture on the beach at Frinton beach

What a great guy - Laura Dilley sent this picture of her family celebrating Guy Fawkes’ night

Celebrating in style - Kerry Hills, of, Lisle Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of seven-year-old son Leo

Big bang theory - Marc Jay captured this striking image just as his firework exploded

Illuminating the sky - Stephen Johnson said he was treated to a couple of firework displays from the comfort of his garden