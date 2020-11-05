A SCHOOLBOY who was viciously attacked by a husky and his brave friend - who pulled the dog off him - were treated to a free hair cut.

Teddy Tyrell and his school friend Taylor Udall were playing outside his home in Clayton Road, Dovercourt, when a Siberian husky lunged itself at his face.

As the dog latched onto Teddy’s face, Taylor bravely tried to pull the aggressive dog off of him.

Poorly boy - Teddy in hospital after the attack

Once the seven-year-old was out of the dog’s grasp he ran home in unbearable pain with a badly cut bleeding face and hand.

Teddy was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford where he underwent surgery on his face and right hand.

His mum Natalie McMillan said the owner of the husky invited the two seven year olds to pet it before it attacked Teddy.

Taylor, whose heroic actions prevented Teddy’s injuries from being even worse, was luckily unharmed by the dog.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on September 9 and police were informed.

Great pals: Teddy and Taylor

After hearing about the gruesome ordeal, Bianca Catten, who owns Salon 2, in Dovercourt, wanted to give the two youngsters and their mums a free hair cut as a treat.

On Friday, October 30, Teddy, Natalie, Taylor, and her mum Chantelle Heeney all had a fresh trim at the salon by hairdressers Leanne Olis and Tammy Harris.

Ms Heeney, from Dovercourt, said: “The salon was so welcoming and they bought the children some presents and were so welcoming.

“The owner felt sad because Teddy thought he would always look ugly after the dog attack.

“But the doctors did such a good job on his face you wouldn’t think he was attacked.

“He is back to looking handsome again.

“I am definitely going back.”