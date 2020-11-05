A RUNAWAY rhea has been spotted legging it across a field in Tendring.

The bird, which is thought to have escaped from Horsey Island in the Walton Backwaters, was seen near Quay Lane on Wednesday morning.

Care home director Ellie Pamela captured an image of the rhea as it made its way through the countryside in Beaumont-cum-Moze.

She said: "I saw it while driving to work, pulled over and called the police.

File picture - a rhea

"I was just worried about it getting hit, for it’s own safety and the safety of the passengers because it isn’t a small animal.

"I saw it just before Beaumont, opposite Essex Hay and Straw. It was walking around lost.

"He has been wondering for some time.

"I haven’t seen it before, but I have seen Facebook posts about him."

It is understood the rhea may have escaped from Horsey Island and that its owners are aware, but have been unable to recapture it yet.

Rheas are large flightless birds native to South America that are distantly related to the ostrich and emu.

They can run at speeds of up to 40mph.

Spotted - the rhea was seen in Beaumont-cum-Moze on Wednesday

Another rhea led Essex Police on a wild goose chase after wandering on to the A12 near Colchester United's Community Stadium in March last year.

The rhea - who is called Colin - had form for escaping, but was finally recaptured with the help of officers after they followed him onto the trunk road and herded him up a grassy bank to safety.